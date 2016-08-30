Gluten-Free Pasta And Organic Lipsticks At The Goodness Store

If, like many of us, you no longer frequent NeedsMarket because there are plenty other supermarkets to choose from, you’re more likely than not to have missed this little shop called The Goodness Store. Stocking only organic, natural {because there is a difference} and eco-friendly products, this shop gives us everything we need to be good to ourselves, as well as to the planet.

The store curates responsible brands from around the country and overseas, so we get the best of everything. The right side of the store is dedicated to food products like pulses, spices, oils, grains and other food basics. You can find the likes of black pepper sourced from Bangalore, or red rice grown in Kerala. We’re loving the range of jowar atta, imported couscous, and raw honey.

The last time we visited, we were pleasantly surprised by a bright basket of fresh oranges; certified-organic and grown by an independent farm-owner in the Doudladhar range.