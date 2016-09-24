Organising A Party? Check Out These 5 Must-Haves!

The first step to making your party a success is taking care of the drinks, which is honestly the most important of them all. This is where Beer-Kart comes to rescue, who allow you to order a cart of 30 litres of beer to sort out your preparations; from Kingfisher, Paulaner, Hoegaarden, Stella and draught, they’ve got quite a few brands to choose from. If you’re looking for more than just beer, you can also ask for a bartender to create some awesome concoctions on the spot.

The price ranges from INR 14,500 – INR 30,000 for a 30 litre keg. Read our complete recommendation on Beer Kart here.