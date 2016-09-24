Planning to host a party this upcoming festival season? With cocktails, games, music, food and décor to think of, the list of things you have to prepare for becomes fairly daunting. We chart down our picks for the five must-haves you need to prepare for the perfect evening.
Organising A Party? Check Out These 5 Must-Haves!
Beer And Cocktails
The first step to making your party a success is taking care of the drinks, which is honestly the most important of them all. This is where Beer-Kart comes to rescue, who allow you to order a cart of 30 litres of beer to sort out your preparations; from Kingfisher, Paulaner, Hoegaarden, Stella and draught, they’ve got quite a few brands to choose from. If you’re looking for more than just beer, you can also ask for a bartender to create some awesome concoctions on the spot.
The price ranges from INR 14,500 – INR 30,000 for a 30 litre keg. Read our complete recommendation on Beer Kart here.
Food And Catering
Good food goes a long way, and for that purpose, we suggest you check out Cream Of The Crop {COTC}; a high-end, luxury catering service that offers a customised food experience based on your needs. Select from live counter and satay grill, sushi bar, starter station or an interactive live kitchen to best suit the theme and mood of the party.
With a whole range of international cuisine on offer {East-Asian, Japanese, Tex-Mex, Greek, Lebanese, Mughlai and Italian, plus desserts}, Cream Of The Crop ensures impeccable service, scrumptious food and overall aesthetics to take the whole experience up a notch.
Music
The most quintessential aspect of a happening party is the music. You can bring a DJ on-board or just plug in your music device to play your favourite party playlist, but if you really want to amp it up a notch, we suggest going for a live band, one that carefully selects and plays the songs to set the required mood. You can find and book the bands across genres from Gigstart. Simply select the one that interests you, drop in your details, await the quote, and book away.
Party Décor
Whether you’re throwing a theme-based party or a simple cocktail evening, your home décor will set the mood. With PARTITOE, a one stop shop for all your party needs, you can recreate the ultimate party experience at your home. Just give them a call, brief them on the theme, and they’ll take care of it all {at least as far as the decor is concerned}.
Cleaning Services
We saved the clincher for the end; as soon as the evening is over and the guests have left, your home is {obviously} in a mess. Unless you want to get down to the business of cleaning all of it by yourself, we suggest you call Broomberg; a professional cleaning service that offers specialised methods and processes to clean, disinfect, sanitise and bring your home back to its homely self.
Think we missed out on something? Let us know!
This story is in partnership with Cream Of The Crop {COTC}.
