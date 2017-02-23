Order These Oriental Meals For A Cosy Dinner Scene At Home

Celebrate the chill in superb style with this pampering treat that pairs soft silken tofu with a shiitake gravy, on a bed of crunchy fresh pok choy. Fired with the heat of red chillies, this decadence comes with your choice of rice or noodles.

Pair this with a portion of the super juicy Spinach N Corn Dim sums or our perpetual favourite Crunchy Munchy Rolls {that have just a hint of lemongrass} for a very cosy dinner for two.