Winter warrants some very legitimate binging, and we know all you want to do these days is stay in under the covers watching your favourite show and savouring something hot and hearty. So here are our top picks for a Chin-easy fix to the winter blues.
Order These Oriental Meals For A Cosy Dinner Scene At Home
The Emperor Hot Pot By Happy Hakka
Celebrate the chill in superb style with this pampering treat that pairs soft silken tofu with a shiitake gravy, on a bed of crunchy fresh pok choy. Fired with the heat of red chillies, this decadence comes with your choice of rice or noodles.
Pair this with a portion of the super juicy Spinach N Corn Dim sums or our perpetual favourite Crunchy Munchy Rolls {that have just a hint of lemongrass} for a very cosy dinner for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
The Rice Bowls By Mamagoto
Mama does the basics beautifully- and you cannot go wrong even with the most basics of egg fried sticky rice. Sprinkled with a bit of garlic and spring onions for sparkling effect, this starchy treat pairs well with some jasmine tea at home. If you’re in the mood for fancier fare, we suggest you order in the Soggy Thai Basil Fried Rice {chicken or vegetarian} for a rather indulgent meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
The Awesome Khao Suey At FOOZY
Ok so this is Burmese, but it’s hot, soupy and brimming with noodles, so it’s made the cut too. The FOOZY version of the Khao Suey is loaded with fresh crunchy veggies that swim happily in the coconut milk broth, and we totally love the little packets of toppings {fried garlic, peanuts, fried onions, boiled egg, chillies, lemon, spring onions}.
Pair this with FOOZY Pepper Trio Chicken Hong Kong or their very addictive Crispy Corn Salt Pepper for a very satisfying evening indoors.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
The Noodle Bowls At Wai Yu Mun Ching
The Coriander Pot Noodles at Wai Yu Mun Ching are a class apart- nothing like anything you’ve eaten before! Gorgeously green with the slight bite of chilli, and loaded with fresh veggies, order in one for a delicious one pot meal. For a more comforting {read less spicy!} treat pick the Stewed Noodles {chicken, prawn or veg}.
Enjoy this with their Seven Happiness Soup or the Sizzling Keythong Soup- warmth and cheer in every spoonful!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Delicate Dim sums At Dimsum & Co.
We love focus when it comes to food, so applaud Dimsum & Co. for keeping it nice and simple. Get a couple of baskets of the dim sums {we totally love the Crystal Veg & Mushroom, and the Pork Sui Ma} and settle in for a TV or game night indoors. You could also get a Thai inspired Bento box if you are grubbier than usual, or just OD on the steamed wonders.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
