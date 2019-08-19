With A Plush Ambience & Sumptuous Food,Stop By This Place When In Khan Market

One of the must-visit places in Delhi is the Khan Market, which houses many excellent book stores, upmarket Boutiques, Opticians, Groceries, Brand Showrooms, Lifestyle Stores and what not but something for which it bags all ears, eyes and tongues is the food, This plush market of Delhi endorse many posh restaurants which offer cuisines from across the globe. And out of this, one of the oldest and most loved eateries is the OTB (Out of the Box). OTB has an ambience to comfy you from a hard day, with an extravagant menu offering Lebanese, Mexican, Italian and of course Indian Cuisine. Out of this excessive menu I ordered, Virgin Mojito (something which gives a good start to my meal), Cold Coffee (Just Perfect Coffee, As I like served creatively on the cattle of Dry Ice in a beautiful long glass) and a Kitkat shake (creamy shake with a prominent flavour of KitKat chocolate served with crushed chocolate on the top), Sky Martini (Vodka based Cocktail), Being a prawn lover I wanted to try their shrimps preparation so I opted for 2 of their shrimp dishes Ibiza Shrimps (Shrimps cooked in the Russian Salad Cold Sauce, Creamy and Sweet with a pinch of salt, Something New for me, Great amalgamation), Popcorns Shrimps (Chilli popcorns of Shrimps, something you can’t stop eating), Oriental Potli Kebabs (Minced Chicken served in a crunchy fried potli served with chilli sauce, Taste-o-Meter-4/5), Cuban Cigar Roll (Cheese wrapped in a spring roll sheet and deep-fried, wow crunch, aptly fried and sober flavours). Well, If I sum up my experience in a few words it would be:- Plush Ambience Decent Crowd Unique Flavors Warm Hospitality