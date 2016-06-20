No idea where to head when hungry, in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura? Don’t worry, we’ve got you sorted. All you gotta do is get down at the Pitampura, Kohat Enclave or Netaji Subhash Place metro stations, and trek or rickshaw your way to any one of these joints.
#LBBPicks: Our Favourite Eateries In Pitampura
The Good Food Cafe
This petite place has been serving a surprisingly vast variety of food for the last 12 – 13 years using the freshest produce. You can customise your food according to your liking at their live salad station and live wok station. Apart from this you have the options of sandwiches, wraps, pizza, pasta and some lovely sundaes and smoothies.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Giri Momos Centre
This place is purely dedicated to Delhi’s first love, the momo. You name it, they have it – steamed, fried, tandoori, cocktail, Afghani, chilli, manchurian, hot garlic and even mozzarella-filled ones.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Rahul Eggs
Okay, so, this place is not exactly in Pitampura, but in Keshav Puram but we’re okay making the extra effort for 350 varieties of eggs. You should give them all a try {#LBBTip– pick from the Jalandhari and Monako sections}.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Shake Square
Yes, the famous Shakes Square has another outlet in Pitampura. Serving their beloved shakes, along with some snacks to munch on {the usual pizza, pasta, Maggi etc.}, it has its own fair share of regular customers.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Pikwik
Known for being one of the best family restaurants, Pikwik still hasn’t lost its charm. There’s nothing great about the ambience but it’s comfortable. They’ve built a pretty solid reputation for their butter chicken over the years and is a pretty good spot for some good ol’ Chinjabi.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Bittu Tikki Wala
BTW started from the lowest rung and has somewhat of an iconic status now. They serve the best tikki ever along with some amazing chaat, but have also added a variety of vegetarian pan-Indian hits like pao bhaji, matar kulcha, idli, dosa etc. along with some Chinese goodies.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Om Corner
Another oldie, Om Corner till date is always packed to the brim. But boy oh boy – the chhole bhature and the lassi are winners. It’s only open till 5pm so we suggest you head here for breakfast or lunch.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Netaji Subhash Place
Known as NSP, the place is throbbing with eateries like Billu’s Food Hut, Sandwich King, Hot Spot and Flavour. There are burger joints like Burger King and La Americana and everyone’s favourite, The Barbeque Nation. And you also have Dilli Haat nearby.
Did we miss out any of your favourite places to eat in Pitampura? Tell us in the comments section below. We promise we’ll pay it a visit soon.
