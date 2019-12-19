Depaul's Coffee Is The Perfect Summer Rescue We All Need

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Depaul's

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

22, Janpath Bhawan, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

I had heard a lot about Depaul's coffees and so we saw this outlet in PVR Anupam Saket, so we thought to try out their coffee and shakes. We ordered caramel coffee thinking that it would be sweet and refreshing but instead, it was bitter and for this coffee, we paid INR 60. Then we bought a butterscotch shake which was average but expensive and the quantity was less.

What Could Be Better?

Price and taste!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Fast Food Restaurants

Depaul's

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

22, Janpath Bhawan, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default