We love our sneakers and our flip flops but are completely lost when it comes to choosing a pair of great formal shoes. Someone needs to end that confusion, and we hope this list helps you choose the best from the lot.
Oxfords Or Brogues? Our Favourite Formal Shoes For Men
Zara Leather Bluchers With Elastic Band
Not your regular bluchers, these shoes carry an elastic band on each side which adds to their overall appeal. Great for pairing with formal clothes and even casual chinos, these shoes are for every occasion.
Where: Find your nearest store here
Price: INR 2,490
Van Heusen Men Brown Leather Formal Shoes
These slip-on square-toed shoes are ideal for all the lazy ones who gotta make it quick to a formal gathering {we feel you bro}. The colour goes well with most neutral shades, and is especially great with slim pants.
Where: Buy them online here
Price: INR 4,049
Timberland Men Black Leather Derby Semiformal Shoes
Made for durability and comfort, these shoes come equipped with Sensorflex technology that keeps them comfortable all day long. These shoes last long, and can really take all that damage that a party can throw at them.
Where: Buy them online here
Price: INR 7,604
Louis Philippe Men Brown Leather Formal Shoes
This brilliant pair of brown shoes are our favourite. They are super comfy and breathable, which is great for long hours. The design works well for different foot types, and is quite trendy, too.
Where: Buy them online here
Price: INR 3,684
Cole Haan Men Dark Brown Great Jones Wingtip Leather Brogues
If you’re an Oxfords-not-Brogues kind of person, this might make you change your mind. These Wingtip leather brogues are beautifully crafted and are really comfortable too {and a tad bit expensive too}.
Where: Buy them online here
Price: INR 12,990
