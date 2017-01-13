Pa Pa Ya is a modern Asian bistro in Select Citywalk, Saket offering a sumptuous, innovative menu.
Dinner Under The Stars? Pa Pa Ya Is Your Answer
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Who Will Enjoy This Place The Most?
You’ll love it if you’re ready to experiment with food {think sushi burgers} and for the charismatic ambience. Definitely not a place for the fainthearted, especially when the bill arrives.
Ambience
Pa Pa Ya is great for a date night or even a group of friends who want to chat over some interesting drinks and peppy music. Special mention should be given to the music, we loved the deep house being played while sitting at the bar.
They have a glass roof that gives you an unprecedented view of Citywalk, making it a great place to go in the evening.
Must-Try On The Menu
You should try the lamb chops for the burst of flavours. Unfortunately there wasn’t a very exhaustive wine menu; it left us wanting for more.
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
The staff was extremely cooperative and gave us good recommendations. The Montes Alpha Cabernet was a good medium bodied wine that complemented the Delhi winters rather well.
#LBBTip
Try sitting at the bar, they offer the entire main course there, and gives you an exceptional view of the whole place.
