The Sunday Brunch At Pa Pa Ya Is A Delish Mix Of Meats & Alcohol

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Pa Pa Ya

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk, Level 4, A-3, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

Pa Pa Ya wows with Sunday decadence that stars unlimited sushi, dim sums, duck, and even bubbly if you’re in the mood for it.

Small Platters Of Deliciousness

The brunch offering here is a mix of a la carte and buffet- there are limited options to choose from, and you get them served fresh on your table, but there are unlimited rounds you can have of each. We enjoyed the corn cakes, slightly sweet plump prawns and very juicy chicken dumplings. The sushi is on point too, and everyone loved the avocado version.

Duck Tales

Two words: Peking Duck! Pa Pa Ya pays fine tribute to our favourite water baby, and at the Sunday Brunch you can stuff yourself silly with crispy meaty slices either straight up, dunked in sweet bean sauce, or the more traditional way, complete with pancakes, Hoisin sauce, sliced cucumber and scallions. Either ways, its distinctive taste and flavour will have you craving for more. A more indulgent and hearty way to savour this treat is through the Chilli Hoisin Duck Dogs- a throwback to a classic, starring soft moist bread packed with meat and sauce. A messy and happy treat, indeed!

End your afternoon here with a the boozy Chocolate Ball which comes with nuts, raisins, chocolate brownie flambéed with rum.

What Didn't Impress Us Much

The Sunday Brunch isn’t very fair for vegetarians, with a limited set of options (only one Dimsum option and no duck, of course!) for the same price.

Also, the mains are a little underwhelming, classic crowd pleasing fare, but play second fiddle to earlier courses.

#LBBTip

There is an option to take your gluttony to the next level with unlimited beer and IMFL for INR 1,000 plus taxes or chilled never-ending goblets of sparkling wine for INR 1,500 plus taxes. It won’t be easy making your way out of the mall after this. *hic*

Casual Dining

Pa Pa Ya

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Select Citywalk, Level 4, A-3, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default