The Sunday Brunch At Pa Pa Ya Is A Delish Mix Of Meats & Alcohol

Two words: Peking Duck! Pa Pa Ya pays fine tribute to our favourite water baby, and at the Sunday Brunch you can stuff yourself silly with crispy meaty slices either straight up, dunked in sweet bean sauce, or the more traditional way, complete with pancakes, Hoisin sauce, sliced cucumber and scallions. Either ways, its distinctive taste and flavour will have you craving for more. A more indulgent and hearty way to savour this treat is through the Chilli Hoisin Duck Dogs- a throwback to a classic, starring soft moist bread packed with meat and sauce. A messy and happy treat, indeed!

End your afternoon here with a the boozy Chocolate Ball which comes with nuts, raisins, chocolate brownie flambéed with rum.