Our Fav Restaurant Has Launched A New Menu With Over 45 Types Of Sushi!

Making sushi is an art, and thankfully, plenty of places in Delhi have aced it. One of the front runners for the same in the city is Pa Pa Ya. They've also very recently introduced a new sushi menu with over 45 different types of sushi (talk about being spoilt for choice)!

We had the chance to try a bunch of options from this menu, and to say the least, we left with a very happy stomach. One of our favourites here was the Layered Sushi Pizza Carpaccio & Zucchini that came with a crisp biscuit-like base and loaded fresh veggies and spicy mayo. Considering that we're usually not big on experiments with sushi, this one came as a pleasant surprise. Another big hit on Pa Pa Ya's menu for us was the heart-shaped Valentine Roll with tuna, rice flakes, microgreens and mayo. As for the classics, they do a stellar (and simple) salmon nigiri with salmon eggs. Their Philadelphia Roll with salmon, cucumber, and cheese also has the perfect balance of creaminess, crunch, and everything here is honestly so fresh!

Plan a Sunday sushi brunch (or drunch!) here soon? Promise it'll be a good, good meal.