Cyber Hub Has A Fancy Paan Kiosk We Never Knew About

Pan

Banaaras

Gurugram, Haryana
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Shortcut

After a heavy dinner {and multiple rounds of drinks}, chomping down on meetha paan is always refreshing. Banaaras at Cyber Hub serves over 29 types of paan as well as an assortment of mouth-fresheners that you can pick up on your way out.

Ask For Magai

Depending on availability, Banaaras’ signature paan is the one rolled in super thin Magai leaves. I wasn’t lucky enough to try it when I visited but there are lots more options on the menu in any case.

In addition to traditional paan {meetha, sada}, Banaaras whips up fruit paan in flavours like Mango, Kiwi, Orange, Blueberry, and Sugarcane. They also have a huge variety of chocolate paan – Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Hershey’s and Mars.

Things Pa{a}nned Out Quite Well

I ordered the Mango paan, in an attempt to experiment without going overboard – I’m not the biggest paan fan and betel isn’t my best friend. The paan at Banaaras is served in a martini glass, on ice, and I knew why as soon as I ate it – wipe down your sticky fingers on the ice and no one has to know that you’re a messy paan eater.

I also really enjoyed the paan and might be persuaded to make bolder choices next time I’m in Cyber Hub.

Other Outlets

Banaaras

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, Food Court, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

