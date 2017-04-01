Cyber Hub Has A Fancy Paan Kiosk We Never Knew About

Depending on availability, Banaaras’ signature paan is the one rolled in super thin Magai leaves. I wasn’t lucky enough to try it when I visited but there are lots more options on the menu in any case.

In addition to traditional paan {meetha, sada}, Banaaras whips up fruit paan in flavours like Mango, Kiwi, Orange, Blueberry, and Sugarcane. They also have a huge variety of chocolate paan – Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Hershey’s and Mars.