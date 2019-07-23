A mall is incomplete without its set of eateries. After all, shopping is just another exercise you do that does leave you hungry right? So, here is a list of all the places you can eat at in Pacific Mall
IHOP To Chili's: A Foodie's Guide
Cafe Delhi Heights
It is a popular cafe that has several outlets in Delhi NCR. They have a vegan menu as well and you even get complimentary bread sticks and bread buns. They also have fondue!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Chili's Grill & Bar
Chili's is for when you and your best friend have not met in the longest time and just want to chill and bond over good food. They usually serve good portions of whatever you order.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Jamie Oliver's Italian
Head to Jamie's for some amazing hand stretched pizza, fresh pasta and a glass of red wine (or other drinks off their menu). Kids have coke with their pizza and legends go for wine and cocktails.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
The Beer Cafe
This place has more than 90 varieties of beer to offer! It also has options for other drinks such as along with vodka, whiskey, tequila, cocktails and more, but one should really opt for at least one of their beer options when you are here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Castle's Barbeque
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Biryani Blues
Craving for some good ol' biryani that is also pocket friendly? Head to Biryani Blues and indulge yourself in the rich flavours of Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, kebabs and other biryani handis.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Kebab Express
If you have kebabs on your mind and can't get them out of your head, it is time you head to Kebab Express. They not only do kebabs but also put kebabs in kathi rolls and burgers. This place truly is a kebab heaven.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
KFC
Head to KFC when you cannot decide where to eat or what to eat. Their chicken wings are unbeatable. Don't worry all of you vegetarian folks, they have vegetarian items on their menu as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Punjab Grill
It is a fine dine restaurant serving north Indian and punjabi food. This is a lovely place to go to with family for small and personal celebrations or events.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Carl's Jr.
Tired of shopping and want to grab a quick bite? Head to Carl's Jr. for a nice juicy burger which come in vegetarian, mutton and chicken variants. They also have milkshakes that will make you feel super full!
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Dunkin' Donuts
For some of the best donuts in town head to Dunkin. Whether you eat donuts as a snack or as a dessert, it is bound to make you very happy. We recommend that you get an assorted box of six (or 12) whenever you're around.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Selfie Swag Cafe
This tiny cafe shot to fame with its coffee options that come with photos, texts and symbols printed on it. You can even get your own image printed on the coffee and drink it too! Burgers, maggi and pizza are some of the other things they offer.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Starbucks Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Chaayos
Chaayos has a way of luring anyone in with their aromatic teas and a promise of yummy snacks and nibbles to go with. Once you are lured in, it really becomes difficult to leave!
IHOP
Catch a late breakfast or a quick brunch at the newly opened branch of IHOP in Pacific Mall. They do amazing waffles (eggless options are also available), pancakes, omelettes and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Mad Over donuts
They also do amazing donuts. If you've never had it then you have to try the double-trouble donut. It has chocolate oozing from inside! Yum.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Hang Out
If you're chilling at the mall with your family and have kids accompanying too, Hang Out is the place for you. As for the kind of food they offer, they've got everything from Italian and North Indian to Continental and fast food options on their menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Costa Coffee
If Starbucks is too full or if you are not fond of it, Costa Coffee is an equally good alternative. Their coffee is amazing, to say the least.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Gelato Vinto
Stop by for a nice, cool scoop of gelato at Gelato Vinto. Belgian chocolate, chocolate hazelnut crunch, and mango alfonso are some of our favourites. They even have waffle sundaes that you should try.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Food Court
When in doubt, head to the food court. It has multiple cuisines and options under one roof such as Berco's, Keventers, Pizza Hut, Wow Momo, Belgian Fries and more!
- Price for two: ₹ 400
