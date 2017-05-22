Palak chaat, fried to a crisp and slathered with prince signature saunf and green chutney to make a chaat that's got to be healthy: it's spinach after all!!
Get Delicious {And Healthy} Palak Chaat At Prince Paan Shop
Pan
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
More space! Prince Chaat Corner is the size of the phone booth and serves guests that could fill a full-sized cafe.
While you're there grab a vada pav. For one available in south Delhi, it's the best ever and pack some for home too!
Palak chaat is seasonal and they said they're going to try keeping it all summer, but it may be off the menu during the monsoon.
