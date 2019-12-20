#OrderThis: Pancakes From The Breakfast Club To Curb Weekend Cravings

Cafes

The Breakfast Club

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Galleria Market, SF-35, 1st Floor, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Shortcut

The Breakfast Club in Galleria, Gurgaon takes its breakfast very seriously and delivers delicious food all day to your doorstep whenever you want it.

What Is The Ambience Like?

The restaurant is small and has limited seating, just like any other cafe in Galleria. You can go there for early morning breakfast as the place opens at 6:30am. But the best way to enjoy a weekend breakfast is to order the food and get it home delivered and mind you, they do send it absolutely hot and fresh.

Wake And {Pan}Cake

What better way to start your Saturday or Sunday morning than with a beautiful stack of pancakes served with maple syrup and honey? They have plain, banana and choco chip pancakes.

We tried the plain pancakes {sometimes we like the simple things in life} and we were really happy. The pancakes are generously sized and will be a heavy breakfast in themselves. If you still want something to go with it, give their amazing fruit smoothies a trye.

They have other great options for breakfast too. Try the chole bhature or the whole continental breakfast option.

Anything Else?

They close the restaurant at 3:30pm and open again at 7:30pm so make sure you order before and after the mentioned times.

