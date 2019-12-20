OrderThis: Pancakes From The Breakfast Club To Curb Weekend Cravings

What better way to start your Saturday or Sunday morning than with a beautiful stack of pancakes served with maple syrup and honey? They have plain, banana and choco chip pancakes.

We tried the plain pancakes {sometimes we like the simple things in life} and we were really happy. The pancakes are generously sized and will be a heavy breakfast in themselves. If you still want something to go with it, give their amazing fruit smoothies a trye.

They have other great options for breakfast too. Try the chole bhature or the whole continental breakfast option.