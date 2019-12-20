Eat Tasty Papdi Chaat Or A Delish Chinese Platter At Lemon Drops

The ambiance here is quite lively and kid-friendly. The place looks pleasant and inviting for someone looking to have a fulfilling vegetarian meal but on a budget. The menu is quite expansive with North Indian , South Indian, Chinese, and street food along with varied dessert options too. My recommendation from the menu would definitely be their papdi chaat. It's one of the best I have had for sure. The papdis used were crisp and fresh. The dahi was perfectly sweet and cold and the combination of the tangy and delectable mint and tamarind chutney would leave you wanting for more. All these reasons make the place ideal for a family to have a nice lunch or dinner.