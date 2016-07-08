Stationery Hoarders, Head To Paper Caper In Gurgaon

Paper Caper is not your run-of-the-mill stationery store; they have calligraphy pens, diaries with handmade paper, tiny book lamps to clip onto your books so you can read into the wee hours of the night, and bottle key rings which double up as mini hip-flasks!

We were drawn to their beautiful paper lamps and lanterns, as well as their paper windmills that are perfect for adding a pop of colour to your bedroom.

The shop also keeps a stack of adult colouring books, full of beautiful patterns, because when did we get too old for those anyway? Apart from these, they sell unique wind chimes and lamp-holders which might induce the urge to redecorate.