Paradise For Healthy Food Lovers😍

Sehat Cafe is an all-white pretty cafe serving healthy food at pocket-friendly rates. It's a small cafe with 3-4 tables around and lit decor. The best part is that their dishes are tasty and healthy set at very budget-friendly prices. I went here with my friends and we had an amazing time. We had Maggi, paneer chilla, dry fruits honey granola, brown bread sandwiches and the most amazing dry fruits porridge which felt like a warm hug🤗 I loved the entire food and presentation. And I am just in love with their dry fruits porridge that I visit every now & then just to have that.