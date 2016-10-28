Keema Paratha, Hot Soup & Momo At Qutub Institutional Area

One of the star attractions here, the parathas are huge, crispy, stuffed with your choice of filling, and served with a large cube of white butter {you can ask for more for an additional INR 5}, mint chutney and sliced onions.

We’re loyal to the keema and the chicken, but you could also try the aloo, the gobhi or the pyaaz. They also happen to be the size of the steel plate they’re served in, but they’re so delish {think Murthal} we always end up devouring at least two.