Come nightfall and Qutub Institutional area comes alive with hordes of people making a beeline for the dhabas. The menus offer some of the best parathas in town, soup, momo, Maggi and milky chai and coffee.
Keema Paratha, Hot Soup & Momo At Qutub Institutional Area
Star Power
Although all the dhabas along the road have pretty much have the same menu, our personal favourite remains the one with a giant poster of Ranbir Kapoor dining at the same place—he really did—hanging over the plastic chairs and tables. This is where you’ll find us sprawled on a cold wintery night or a rainy day.
Paratha Paradise
One of the star attractions here, the parathas are huge, crispy, stuffed with your choice of filling, and served with a large cube of white butter {you can ask for more for an additional INR 5}, mint chutney and sliced onions.
We’re loyal to the keema and the chicken, but you could also try the aloo, the gobhi or the pyaaz. They also happen to be the size of the steel plate they’re served in, but they’re so delish {think Murthal} we always end up devouring at least two.
Bowls Of Yum
The hot and sour soup here needs to be on your order list for sure. It’s the perfect mix of spice and vegetables to make you feel satiated without feeling bloated. We’d however save this one for December onwards. You can also indulge in some good ol’ Maggi infused with onions, chillies, cheese and chicken chunks, as per your preference. If you’re lucky, you can also sometimes get a juicy mutton momo here, but it doesn’t seem to be a regular feature.
Price: Starting at INR 50 for a stuffed paratha
#LBBTip
This dhaba is open throughout the day and remains open till 1am, which is when the place really livens up. We’d recommend stopping by here for a midnight snack.
