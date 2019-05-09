Moolchand Parantha: The Most Popular Eatery Cannot Be Missed In Delhi

Street Food

Moolchand Parantha

Lajpat Nagar - 4, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Moolchand Metro Station, Lajpat Nagar4, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Moolchand Paranthas is one of the most popular eateries in Delhi. This place serves the best and tasty parathas in the city. They have varieties of parathas at any point in time. They have even Kesar and Strawberry lassi on top of it. So for all the people who are from outside Delhi should visit this place once.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

