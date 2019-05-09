Moolchand Paranthas is one of the most popular eateries in Delhi. This place serves the best and tasty parathas in the city. They have varieties of parathas at any point in time. They have even Kesar and Strawberry lassi on top of it. So for all the people who are from outside Delhi should visit this place once.
Moolchand Parantha: The Most Popular Eatery Cannot Be Missed In Delhi
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
