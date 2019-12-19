Head To This Place For Some Fantastic Cocktails And Starters!

Fantastic starters! And a must try special cocktails section of the menu. The starters were just happy mood starters I tried the Leshuni Fish Tikka and it had a great taste, couldn't go ahead with many starters because being a pizza fan I had to try the Wood Fired Section of the menu , and they have a real-time clay oven situated just near the entrance and the smell at the entrance will further appetize you. Tried Newton's special Pizza which was absolutely marvellous. Straight jumping to the main course I again liked having continental or Thai so tried the Chicken Schnitzel and the Slice chicken in basil chilli sauce, this turned out to be a good choice, but not to disappoint anybody they have a huge variety of dishes right from Chinese to Thai to Indian to serve and cater for and I am sure it would be worth it. Their menu is definitely ' Serve All ' menu which is a wise choice to make. The foodgasm did not stop here for me I had to go in for the dessert menu after having such a good course, so I tried out the classic date pancake and chilled dry fruits rice pudding with Gulab Jamun and both of them were a perfectly sweet way of ending the brunch. Overall I Sacked Newton was a lovely experience.