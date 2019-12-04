Finding an exciting activity to match your kid’s curiosity for daily new adventures is an exhausting task. Not to mention, doing so under a kid-friendly and safe environment! The Party Jumpers in Karkardooma is the best way to engage children in multiple layers of physical activities, playful areas and fun props. Scroll down to know more!
Party Jumpers: The Perfect Hub For Your Child’s Fun Fantasies!
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: KARKAR DUMA
Finding an exciting activity to match your kid’s curiosity for daily new adventures is an exhausting task. Not to mention, doing so under a kid-friendly and safe environment! The Party Jumpers in Karkardooma is the best way to engage children in multiple layers of physical activities, playful areas and fun props. Scroll down to know more!
What Makes It Awesome?
A play area is the best possible way to promise an eventful day for your kids without running out of options they would want to indulge in. The Party Jumpers play area comes with limitless entertainment options with trampoline, zip-line, lego wall, ninja zone, wavy slides, and ball pools. With trained professionals and guarded facilities, you can be secured to hop out for a bite with your better-half while they have their gala time!
With such activities, your kids will soon be famished for which they have an indoor cafe with a sumptuous kids-special menu that will not only cater to your child’s favorite dishes but also have a presentation that will make them smile.If you think this is the perfect get-away for your child? They have exclusive birthday packages for an amusement filled special day wherein they can not only access the entire play-area but also have a special catering done just to their taste!
Did we mention that the Party Jumpers take their sanitation facilities pretty seriously? So, you can be assured of their safety and health at the same time!
So, We’re Saying…
Be it a day-out for your child and toddler or a birthday to plan on hand, the Party Jumpers is going to be your kid’s favourite place (And yours too!).
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: KARKAR DUMA
Comments (0)