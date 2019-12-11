With Cozy Ambience & Fab Food, This Party Cafe In Indirapuram Is Goals!

Casual Dining

Mystery Of Food

Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eros Market Place, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Mystery Of Food: Visited this place with friends. Starting with ambience, it was beautiful and was full of Cozy vibes. The seating was simple yet superb. The place was neat and clean. Coming to food, we had Thai curry, Dal makhani, Butter chicken and lots of drinks, butter chicken was the best thing I have ever apart from food drinks were delicious too. We had a really good experience at this place. Staff, on the other hand, was courteous.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

