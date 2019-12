At a party, most people look forward to the food (including me), while the hosts look forward to their housemaids the next day. The solution? Disposable plates! The Party In A Box store at MG Road has literally the most vibrant sets of disposable tableware I have ever laid my eyes on.

Available in light and dark shades of blues and greens, pinks and purples, yellows and oranges and even plain whites, their set of 8 disposable plates start at INR 199. If you're throwing a theme party, they have other cool options as well. You can also cop some cups and glasses from the store.

Other than the basics, Party In A Box also has an impressive collection of helium balloons (of almost the size of a human kid), piñatas, decorations, tiaras and sashes.