This Pocket-Friendly Place Serves Some Amazing Food With Variety Of Cocktails!

Duty-Free Vayu Bar is located in the hub of party place of Gurgaon i.e. Sector 29, Gurgaon. This is a party place where you can enjoy DJ and Live music at the same time. If you want to enjoy the inhouse DJ then you can sit inside the club and if you want to enjoy live music then you can go to the rooftop. They serve pocket-friendly delicious food with a variety of cocktails and mocktails. This place is open till 1 AM thus you can dance till the last. This is a must recommend the place to have fun and dance on Bollywood music. 😁