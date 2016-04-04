Find yourself on the west side of town and don’t know where to drag your rumbling tummy to? We’ve rounded up some of our favourites. Pick from a range of tikkas, kebabs, momo rolls and more.
#LBBPicks: Our Favourite Eateries In Paschim Vihar
Little Chef
Little Chef has some lovely momo {specially tandoori} and kathi rolls. Some people swear by their kebabs as well. They now have a nice indoor seating arrangement {it earlier used to be a tiny shop, behind their current location} and have subsequently increased their prices a bit, but we are not complaining, for the quality and the service has been good so far.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Indyaki
In the mood for a bout of fine dining complete with Indian curries and breads? Then Paschim Vihar gives you the lovely option of Indyaki, in the famous Radisson Blu Hotel {along with Level-2 and Oro: The Bar}. The place also hosts a lot of food festivals, regularly.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Sunilmomos.com
Don’t go by their name. They have one of the best tandoori momo in town. The other momo worth trying are the Cocktail, Afghani, fried and marinated momo. Even their kathi roll tastes a little different from the usual ones we’re used to. We like.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
London Grill Co.
This place is a current favourite of a lot of youngsters in the area. They have a range of amazing burgers and you can even get them customised on request. If not a burger fan {gasp!}, then there are various other options for you to pick, from pizzas to sandwiches to wraps to rolls to salads.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Ganesh Restaurant
A unit of the legendary Ganesh “fish wala” of Karol Bagh, this outlet too is one of the favourites of many. And of course, here too people swear by Ganesh’s tandoori fish, chicken and mutton tikkas. Their tikkas are absolutely gorgeous. Period.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Five Star Dhaba
The place has no seating arrangements, but still remains one of the most crowded places in west Delhi. They only have the options of home delivery or takeaway though, so don’t go expecting ambience. We love their Meat Keema, Lemon Chicken and Malai Chicken- all of which you should order right about now.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Baljeet’s Amritsari Koolcha
It is the most famous and probably the oldest eatery in Paschim Vihar. It used to be a petite roadside marked by parked Mercedes and BMWs {yes they came to relish these kulchas!} and now have two outlets. Order their Amritsari Kulcha Thali and if you have a bigger appetite, the Deluxe Thali is a better option.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Dilkhush Food Plaza
A place to enjoy a hearty meal with your family, it is again one of the oldest in the locality and is still running strong. They are known for their butter chicken, which does not taste like it used to a decade ago, but nonetheless, is still a hot seller. Taste and tell.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Pizza Break
A lot of people from the locality are going gaga over this small wonder. It is a small joint where you find a menu super similar to Domino’s. The best part? Their pizzas even taste like the ones you get at Dominos, only at cheaper prices.
Did we miss out any other hidden gems in Paschim Vihar? Let us know and we shall visit it soon!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)