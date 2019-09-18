Order Away Your Favourite Italian Dish From This Delivery Kitchen

Cafes

Pasta La Vista

Yusuf Sarai, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Oriental House, B-4, Yusuf Sarai, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Pasta La Vista, a delivery outlet which delivers really amazing Italian dishes! I ordered White sauce Pasta and stuffed garlic bread. Both were just super delicious and a good amount of sauce and cheese were used in them. The packaging was also great! So, all the cheese lovers, order your favourite Italian dish from this place, NOW!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

