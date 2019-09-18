Pasta La Vista, a delivery outlet which delivers really amazing Italian dishes! I ordered White sauce Pasta and stuffed garlic bread. Both were just super delicious and a good amount of sauce and cheese were used in them. The packaging was also great! So, all the cheese lovers, order your favourite Italian dish from this place, NOW!
Order Away Your Favourite Italian Dish From This Delivery Kitchen
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Also On Pasta La Vista
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Comments (0)