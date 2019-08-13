You've Gotta Try Stuffed Garlic Bread & Tikki Burger From This Small Outlet In Green Park

Lately, I visited Pasta La Vista to try their garlic bread which seems to be the cheesiest I've had. The service was quick. I ordered, Stuffed Garlic Bread: The garlic Bread was full of cheese and corn and had a very little amount of veggies as well. Was served hot with mayonnaise. It was pretty decent. It You can try it just for the sake of cheese. I'd rate the taste as 3.5/5 Aloo tikki Burger: The burger was full of 2-3 types of different mayonnaise and sauces and tasted soo good. The Tikki was crispy and guess what, the burger was just for Rs. 50. Such a steal deal, isn't it? Go grab yours now! P.S. The only thing is they don't have a seating space and the outlet is too small.