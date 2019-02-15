Pastry Party At The Best Deli In Town

Just when you thought SmokeHouse was all about amazing food, they go and make a separate little bakery in their prettiest outlet at Odeon! A part of the nostalgia trip at a place like SmokeHouse Deli includes fresh bread and decadent desserts but with an exclusive pastry counter, they have been able to add desserts you can have while you're there or pack and carry, I suggest you do just that the next time you're at Connaught Place. I usually have one while I'm there, mainly because I love the vintage chic interiors so much and the coffee there is fabulous. The wall motifs chronicling the best of CP will bring back memories of a simpler time and happy memories are the best companions of good food! Even though the dessert menu reads like a gourmet spread, there is a certain simplicity that allows you to find just the right fix you're looking for! They have 6 desserts in a jar, out of which the most indulgent are the Red Velvet, the Black Forest and Hazelnut Mousse, creamy perfection with just the right balance of chocolate and nuts but it's the Baked Yogurt Jar that's the real surprise. The slight tang of yoghurt, the girth it gets from baking makes for a dessert that's as healthy as it is delicious. If you want something that's solely decadent, then choose between the Flourless Chocolate Fudge and the Bitter Chocolate & Orange Torte, or just have both. They also have fresh bread and savouries which are great on-the-go! The Tuna Sesame Sandwich has a nice Asian flavour and the Smoked Chicken & Balsamic Mayo is excellent for a light meal. Speaking of light meals, the Smoked Tomato & Brie Sandwich is lovely as well, the tomato cuts the richness of the cheese making it light yet indulgent treat on a busy day of shopping