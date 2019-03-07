Gujarati Backpacks, Kutch-Work Pouches & More: We Found A Bag Paradise In Paharganj!

From the outside, Patil Handicrafts looks like a store that's in shambles. It has unruly wires hanging outside, and even though the store is on the first floor, it doesn't even have a window. But that's the thing about these Paharganj stores, they look unassuming but it's only when you look past it all will you see the good, good loot. We did exactly that and ended up finding the most stunning collection of bags in all shapes, colours and so many styles!



Here, you'll find banjaara sling bags and totes (starting at INR 1200), bags and pouches with Kutch-work (INR 700), and even the most boho of clutches with tassels, shells, mirror-work and what not for INR 600.

Another interesting find here was the Pakistan backpack (INR 1600). This bucket backpack comes with leather detailing and has patches with so colours and designs. You'll be surprised to find that it doesn't look like an odd mish-mash of everything. Instead, this backpack looks fun, edgy, and is super functional too.

In case you're looking for something less bright and colourful, opt for their indigo and ikat Kantha bags. These come with leather straps, a magnet-close top, and the material feels a lot softer too (INR 1200).

Other things you can find here are Kantha bedsheets, indigo duffel bags, dhurries and even DIY Rajasthani patches that you can use to add spunk to your blouses, dresses and jeans.