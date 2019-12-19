Foxtrot is a new hybrid café with a lively ambience and a cosy ambience. The food is really delicious and the service is really quick and swift. The choice of spices is quite unique and the experimenting nature with Indian street food makes it remarkable. I would recommend, the fast food dish from India, consisting of a thick vegetable curry served along with crispy bread rolls.
Foxtrot: New hybrid café In Delhi
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹5,00
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Foxtrot
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)