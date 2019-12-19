Foxtrot: New hybrid café In Delhi

Casual Dining

Foxtrot

New Delhi, Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 18, St Luke Marg, Khan Market, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Foxtrot is a new hybrid café with a lively ambience and a cosy ambience. The food is really delicious and the service is really quick and swift. The choice of spices is quite unique and the experimenting nature with Indian street food makes it remarkable. I would recommend, the fast food dish from India, consisting of a thick vegetable curry served along with crispy bread rolls.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

