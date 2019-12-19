This Store In Gardens Galleria Mall Is A Decor Lover's Delight

As an Interior Stylist, I am always looking for versatility in my designs and always hunting for places that offer unique pieces. Peach Tree has a wide range of affordable yet amazing collection for home furnishing/home decor solutions. I was quite fascinated to check out their industrial chic mid-century modern style furniture and have already picked up some cool units from there. What I love the most about the store is that it will attract a lot of young/modern people who want to add just the right amount of quirkiness to their home. So next time you are in Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida, do check out the amazing collection of home decor at Peach Tree.