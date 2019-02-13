Pav Bhaji Lovers! Swing By This Outlet In Mayur Vihar For Some Awesome Food

If you want to try the real taste of a pav bhaji then you must check out Pradeep Pav Bhaji. A small outlet at Mayur Vihar phase 2 pocket B which serves the best pav bhaji's in Delhi! This place is always crowded due to its fantastic dishes. You get multiple options over here and can select any dish from the menu which is going to be awesome as always! Outdoor sitting is also available and they use fresh and quality food products.