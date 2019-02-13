If you want to try the real taste of a pav bhaji then you must check out Pradeep Pav Bhaji. A small outlet at Mayur Vihar phase 2 pocket B which serves the best pav bhaji's in Delhi! This place is always crowded due to its fantastic dishes. You get multiple options over here and can select any dish from the menu which is going to be awesome as always! Outdoor sitting is also available and they use fresh and quality food products.
Pav Bhaji Lovers! Swing By This Outlet In Mayur Vihar For Some Awesome Food
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MAYUR VIHAR-I EXT
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They must have seatings available.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With
Big Group, Kids
Also On Pradeep Pav Bhaji
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MAYUR VIHAR-I EXT
Comments (0)