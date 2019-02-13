Pav Bhaji Lovers! Swing By This Outlet In Mayur Vihar For Some Awesome Food

Fast Food Restaurants

Pradeep Pav Bhaji

Mayur Vihar Phase - 2, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vardhman Sainik Plaza, G-2, Pocket B-2, Mayur Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you want to try the real taste of a pav bhaji then you must check out Pradeep Pav Bhaji. A small outlet at Mayur Vihar phase 2 pocket B which serves the best pav bhaji's in Delhi! This place is always crowded due to its fantastic dishes. You get multiple options over here and can select any dish from the menu which is going to be awesome as always! Outdoor sitting is also available and they use fresh and quality food products.

What Could Be Better?

They must have seatings available.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With

Big Group, Kids

