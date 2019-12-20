Mushroom farming. A pond. Slow food. Doggies. And greenery everywhere. Peepal Kothi is barely half an hour away from Gurgaon and is three acres of pure happiness with all the above.
Peepal Kothi Is A Gurgaon Gem So Close You Could Literally Go Now
Shortcut
Mulberry Sweet Memories
This farm stay is idyllic for it’s close enough for last-minute plans but far far away from the dust and pollution. The ducks lounging in the lake, sit-out verandahs and white butter slathered rotis only add to the charm. It’s rustic, yes but it’s indulgently rustic in a way a besan laddoo tart is.
There are three independent kothis and three bungalows that are all a throwback to English tea gardens and architecture from 1930s Punjab. It’s also surrounded by glorious golf courses around so the sporting types can tee off as you sip chai under lemon trees.
All You Lovely Peepal
If golfing is too boring a pursuit for you, sign up for a pottery workshop or learn to make local breads with the village folk guiding you. Or, trips to the Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary and the Heritage Transport Museum can be arranged on request. We, however, were just wondering why you’d want to budge from the picture-perfect garden.
So, We’re Saying…
Agra and Jaipur are done to death, right? Besides, the retreat has the Konkana Sen and Ranvir Shorey stamp of approval {cough cough nudge nudge}.
The tariffs are on the higher side {INR 13,000 for a single kothi inclusive taxes} but they include meals and you aren’t going to spend on commute going to far off places.
Start saving and you won’t regret it even for a microsecond. Not when those doggies come and bundle up next to your toes at least.
Comments (0)