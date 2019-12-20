Peepal Kothi Is A Gurgaon Gem So Close You Could Literally Go Now

This farm stay is idyllic for it’s close enough for last-minute plans but far far away from the dust and pollution. The ducks lounging in the lake, sit-out verandahs and white butter slathered rotis only add to the charm. It’s rustic, yes but it’s indulgently rustic in a way a besan laddoo tart is.

There are three independent kothis and three bungalows that are all a throwback to English tea gardens and architecture from 1930s Punjab. It’s also surrounded by glorious golf courses around so the sporting types can tee off as you sip chai under lemon trees.