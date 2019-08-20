Peeps Have You Checked Out #15andfabulous Menu At Olive?

Olive has recently completed 15 fabulous years in Delhi. On this special occasion, I tried their epic menu which had new recipes and classic favourites. This place is a mixture of cosy interiors, delicious food and a beautiful view to add to the charm. Olive is beautifully decorated with interesting elements to create an elegant effect. Chef Dhruv Oberoi has indeed displayed his art of styling and food perfection. Excellent fresh ingredients that led to delectable combinations of taste in the palette. I started with Amuse-bouche which was presented in perfect Instagram worthy frame. It had a fresh date, fermented peach and kombucha in jelly form. The corn soup was served in kulhad and it was made from burnt corn, buttermilk veloute and it was soothing in this weather. Next on the line was White asparagus and horseradish croquette which was one of a kind. Foxtail Millet and chayote was quite refreshing. For the main course, Ravioli was such a stunner dish, It had beautiful texture and taste. Food was a kaleidoscope of different textures & flavours. A sweet ending with dessert platter- wonderfully presented and tasted heavenly. Tiramisu was sinfully indulgent. The coffee ice cream was just so good. Must try for coffee lovers. This place will surely won't disappoint you-with luxurious surroundings and where sophistication is displayed in the food as a work of art, the place is perfect for a date. A stylish setting that ticks all the boxes.