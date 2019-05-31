They have a long list of items with different varieties. Ranging from T-shirts, Shirts, Skirts, Khaki pants, quirky jute wallets, leather bags, colourful accessories, watches, out of the box home decor items, few stationary items. Also, People's Tree has a tiny book store inside at the end!
People's Tree - One Stop For All Your Quirky Needs!
It's a bit pricey on one side but has quite different and unique things!!
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
