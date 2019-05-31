People's Tree - One Stop For All Your Quirky Needs!

Clothing Stores

People Tree

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.5

Regal Building, 8, Parliament Street, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

They have a long list of items with different varieties. Ranging from T-shirts, Shirts, Skirts, Khaki pants, quirky jute wallets, leather bags, colourful accessories, watches, out of the box home decor items, few stationary items. Also, People's Tree has a tiny book store inside at the end!

What Could Be Better?

It's a bit pricey on one side but has quite different and unique things!!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Other Outlets

People Tree

Sainik Farms, New Delhi

Khasra 258, Shed 5, Westend Marg, Said Ul Ajaib, Sainik Farms, New Delhi

