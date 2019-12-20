News To Pep You Up: This Pizza Place In Gurgaon Delivers 24×7

Hey, we’ve all been there but now you don’t have to make do with cold pizza from the fridge. PePizza has a selection of breakfast pizzas that include all the breakfast basics in one pie. From a Scrambled Egg Pizza to a Boiled Egg Pizza {for them health buffs!} and the gorgeous Sunny Side Up Pizza which has four fried eggs sitting proudly atop a hand-tossed pizza base.

Our favourite, however, was the Sausage Pizza chicken pepperoni and mozzarella.