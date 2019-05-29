Sanadige comes up to fine dining in which brass lamp, which is lit on special occasions, and the restaurant, pertaining to its name, does the job of lighting up your evening well, with its food and cocktails. Cottage Cheese is cooked to perfection with pepper and Mangalorean spices deeply fried in Clove and Curry Leaves with an essence of Fenugreek and Coriander.
This Restaurant In Chanakyapuri Serves Authentic Coastal & Mangalorean Dishes
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
