This Restaurant In Chanakyapuri Serves Authentic Coastal & Mangalorean Dishes

img-gallery-featured
Fine Dining

Sana-Di-Ge

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

22/48, Commercial Centre, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Sanadige comes up to fine dining in which brass lamp, which is lit on special occasions, and the restaurant, pertaining to its name, does the job of lighting up your evening well, with its food and cocktails. Cottage Cheese is cooked to perfection with pepper and Mangalorean spices deeply fried in Clove and Curry Leaves with an essence of Fenugreek and Coriander.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

Fine Dining

Sana-Di-Ge

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

22/48, Commercial Centre, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

image-map-default