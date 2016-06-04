Perch Is Now Serving Breakfast, Almost All Day Long

Choose from a range of breakfast foods such as home-made muesli, eggs to order, power bowls and cold pressed juices, all aimed at giving you the necessary boost to keep you going. Highlights on the menu include the Avocado and Salmon Power bowl, Smoked Chicken and Fried Egg, and the delectable Spiced Mango on Brioche.

Pair any of these with a strong cup of coffee and we’re pretty sure you’ll be ready to face all the hurdles coming your way for the day. If not, you can always turn to their stellar wine menu!

PS: Perch also does a wine buffet every Sunday between 12pm – 6pm where they lay out an array of different wines on a long table and you can go drink as much as you like for two hours straight {starting at INR 2,200 per person}.