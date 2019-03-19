A Perfect Date Spot With Good Food & Live Music!

We had their Vegetarian Peri-Peri Pizza, Nutella & Davidoff Cold Coffee and North Indian Platter. The vegetarian peri-peri pizza was assorted with vegetables and spiced with peri-peri sauce. The Cold Coffee had rich flavours of Nutella. Last but not least, we had the two most loved dishes in north India - Dal makhani and paneer tawa masala. All the dishes tasted amazing & their presentation was beautiful. All day live music at this place is just cherry on the cake😍. This place is perfect for a romantic date with bae and is pretty easy on the pocket as well. Absolutely loved it❤️ Where📍- Cantino, Hudson Lane Price - ₹219(North Indian Platter) ₹145(cold coffee) ₹239(Pizza)