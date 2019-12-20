Check Out Cute & Pretty Kids Wear From The Tribe Kids Clothing!

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

The Tribe Kids

₹ ₹ ₹ 

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

For the parents who are looking for clothes that are consciously made and nicely designed, then Tribe Kids has got the best collection. Uniquely designed with a careful selection of fabrics, Tribe Kids has collection for both boys and girls. Parents can check out their collection of rompers, dresses, tops and more which are made to facilitate the comfort and style of children. The brand's Fall-Winter collection is all about little campers which have adorable styles.

What Could Be Better?

Loved their first collection but looking forward to seeing more from their range.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With

Kids

Clothing Stores

The Tribe Kids

₹ ₹ ₹ 