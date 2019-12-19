Get Some Amazing Flavours Of Tea From Danta Herbs

So, recently I got my eyes on some amazing flavours of tea from Dantaherbs. Danta means Calm in Sanskrit and they aim to translate this through their products. Danta herbs have a large variety of green tea, black tea, iced tea like English breakfast black tea, Lean and skinny blend, Hibiscus citrus ice tea and many more. In frame - Rose Cinnamon Black Tea Ingredients - It contains Rose, cinnamon, black tea, caffeine and honey. It was light, smooth and easy on the senses. It blends the essence of rose with the sweet-spicy flavour of cinnamon and earthiness of black tea.