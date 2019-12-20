The raw and selvedge denim at Korra Jeans is stitched by a single tailor from start to finish from organic cotton threads. You can even get it delivered at home to try on. Their fabric is amazing.
Get The Perfect Denim Made To Fit From Korra Jeans
They have pop-ups happening in Delhi, New York and Dubai, but when those aren't happening, you have to call them for customised service.
You can get jackets, jeans, skirts, and whatever else you fancy.
