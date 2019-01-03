Perfect Place For A Date With Bae!

Cafes

Cafe Wink

Anand Vihar, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sikka Galaxy, G-1, Shreshtha Vihar, Anand Vihar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Wink is a gem of a place in East Delhi. 🌸 Their shakes and food are superb.😍 The ambience makes this place a perfect spot for a date with your loved ones.❤️

What Could Be Better?

The place is extremely good. I wonder if they had some yummy burgers on their menu too.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

