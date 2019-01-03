Perfect Place For A Date With Bae!

Cafe Wink is a gem of a place in East Delhi. 🌸 Their shakes and food are superb.😍 The ambience makes this place a perfect spot for a date with your loved ones.❤️
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KARKAR DUMA
The place is extremely good. I wonder if they had some yummy burgers on their menu too.
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Bae
