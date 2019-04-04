Perfect Place For A Fine Dining Experience Only At The Roseate

Being a foodie I love to know about my food and every single element in it. When I went to this place Kiyan at The roseate I got such an amazing experience. Chef Anand Panwar himself presented the dishes and explained about everything in it. Starting with their tomato soup with a hint of orange. The tomatoes used in that soup are grown in their own resort farm. That flavour of that desi tomatoes gave that soup a perfect taste. For starters, I had pathar ke gosht which was a lamb dish. It was represented on hot stones. And was very good in texture and taste! Next was paneer tikka. It was not an ordinary paneer tikka. Here they put a mango marmalade between paneer. Which gave a very unique taste to it! For the main, I tried one of my favourite mutton dish that is Nahari. Slow cooked mutton in aromatic curry goes perfect with garlic naan and some onions. I also tried a paneer dish in which they gave paneer in two different styles. Scrambled paneer and normal paneer slices. Again amazing dish chef made. Now for the dessert part. I had the signature dessert of Chef Anand Panwar. It was a coffee toffee pudding with a crispy layer on orange and sesame seeds. And it was topped with homemade vanilla ice cream.