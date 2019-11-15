This Stunning Outlet Is Slaying It With Its Pretty Decor & Amazing Food!

Cafes

The Grammar Room

Mehrauli, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

One Style Mile, 6-8, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking for some insta-worthy pictures and amazing time? The grammar room is right down your alley! With its scenic atmosphere and comfortable seating, your Sunday brunches just got better. A perfect place to rejoice and have some delicious food My recommendations: - Their signature G.R cookie -Truffle fries

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family

