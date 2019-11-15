Looking for some insta-worthy pictures and amazing time? The grammar room is right down your alley! With its scenic atmosphere and comfortable seating, your Sunday brunches just got better. A perfect place to rejoice and have some delicious food My recommendations: - Their signature G.R cookie -Truffle fries
This Stunning Outlet Is Slaying It With Its Pretty Decor & Amazing Food!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family
Comments (0)