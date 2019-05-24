Perfect Place To Cherish Your Taste buds Along With Your Eyes

Unplugged courtyard in Gurgaon is simply perfect in its decor, so be it a romantic date, a family gathering or a party, you will surely find yourself a perfect spot. The terrace setting adds more to its beauty. The cost of the food becomes really worth with its taste as well as the presentation. Although everything I tasted was great yet I was strongly recommended by everyone to try their mushroom dumplings since they are amazing and unique. If you are a Dal makhni lover, it's your place people. To end, the desserts are lovely! Do not leave without trying them!