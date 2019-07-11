Perfect Place To Fulfil You Sweet Craving At This Beautiful Ambience

You will absolutely love Rustique with beautiful interior and great food. Summers or Winters this place has a really pretty outdoor seating with wooden furniture and all greenery around. The feel of the place is mesmerising and it’s a must go with friends, family or even a date. They have a great variety of food especially for people who love sweets. You must try their Brownie Shakes, Almond Chico Shake and they have absolutely delicious pastries to try on. Cheesecake, Nutella Brownie, Carrot Cake are few of them. You can also order Pizza’s, Pasta and Sandwich. The staff here is friendly and courteous. Drop by this place and enjoy the super cute ambience and amazing food here now.