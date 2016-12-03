Escape Into A Sweet-Smelling Cloud At This Perfume Shop In Paharganj

Palace Overseas stocks a wide range of natural perfume oils and incense sticks. We walked in to this store looking to amp up our collection of perfumes without having to stress about budgets, and we were not disappointed.

We absolutely loved the bottle of lemongrass perfume oil, not too overpowering and super fresh.

Two glass shelves of tiny glass bottles left us spoiled for choice. Musty, floral, citrusy – regardless of your perfume preferences, you’ll definitely find a fragrance you love. Each 10 ml bottle costs INR 100.