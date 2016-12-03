Sucker for natural oils and perfumes that are good for you, keep BO at bay and don’t break the bank? Check out Palace Overseas in Paharganj.
Escape Into A Sweet-Smelling Cloud At This Perfume Shop In Paharganj
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
Love Me Some Lemongrass
Palace Overseas stocks a wide range of natural perfume oils and incense sticks. We walked in to this store looking to amp up our collection of perfumes without having to stress about budgets, and we were not disappointed.
We absolutely loved the bottle of lemongrass perfume oil, not too overpowering and super fresh.
Two glass shelves of tiny glass bottles left us spoiled for choice. Musty, floral, citrusy – regardless of your perfume preferences, you’ll definitely find a fragrance you love. Each 10 ml bottle costs INR 100.
What Else Can You Buy?
Palace Overseas also stocks diffusers with their oils, for when you need the relaxation of a spa but are too broke to afford making the trip. The diffusers are primarily carved out of stone and look super pretty!
They also have a wide range of smoking pipes – glass, wooden and ceramic, and hookahs {along with flavours}, if you like the smell of smoke more.
So We're Saying...
Stop by Palace Overseas so you can OD on their vast range of fragrances – the price makes them even more irresistible.
