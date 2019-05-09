Fan of Pero Peri fries? Classic serves the most crispy fries with really nice quantity. They are quite soft from inside and crispy from outside They are pretty less in price. So, guys head to classic for the amazing fries in town.
We Just Got Lucky With Classic Offering Best Fries In Town
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KARKAR DUMA
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹5,00
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Classic
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KARKAR DUMA
