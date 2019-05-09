We Just Got Lucky With Classic Offering Best Fries In Town

Dessert Parlours

Classic

Karkardooma, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

United Plaza, G-1, Karkardooma Market, Opp. Hargobind Enclave, Karkardooma, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Fan of Pero Peri fries? Classic serves the most crispy fries with really nice quantity. They are quite soft from inside and crispy from outside They are pretty less in price. So, guys head to classic for the amazing fries in town.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Classic

Preet Vihar, New Delhi
4.4

Shop 2, Defence Enclave, Near Bal Mandir Public School, Preet Vihar, New Delhi

