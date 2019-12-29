Heads Up: Pet Fed 2019 Is Finally Here!

India's biggest pet festival is back with its sixth edition, promising a fun-filled weekend for you and your pets. The event is happening on the 28th and 29th of December. Join in the fun and enjoy activities dedicated to our furry friends like the off-leash zone, a pet fashion show, a cat zone, an international cat show, the security dog show, and many more.

There will be plenty of food and beverage stalls for humans and their pets, live shows and of course, the opportunity to play with the cutest dogs and cats of Delhi! The best part of it all is that there will always be adoption camps for pups who need a forever home. So, you can come home with a furry friend, too.

The early bird tickets will be out on the 14th of October (till the 20th), so put a reminder in your calendars so you can book them the second they're out. Ticket prices will start at INR 199 in the early-bird phase.